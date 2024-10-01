Doja Cat pauses concert to call attention to 'suffering' around the world

Doja Cat urged people to keep raising their voices amid the global crises

Doja Cat took centre stage at the Global Citizen Festival 2024, using her platform to highlight ongoing global crises.

During her headlining performance on September 28, the Grammy-winning rapper, 28, paused to deliver a powerful message.

“Right now, millions of men, women, and children in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, the Congo, and all across the world are suffering,” Doja shared with the crowd gathered in New York’s Central Park. “In times like this, it is important to remember that we have the power to bring change, love, light, and hope to those who need it most.”

The Paint the Town Red hitmaker emphasised the need for continued action, reminding festival-goers of their collective responsibility. “We can’t stop now. Please keep using your voice to help those fleeing violence get the food, shelter, and education they need and very much deserve,” she urged.

Doja praised the audience for their activism, adding, “There is beauty and strength in all of you... This is our time to put it into what matters most, and that is life.”