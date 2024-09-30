Meghan Markle reluctant to return to UK despite 'convenient travel' opportunity

The Duchess of Sussex has not visited the UK since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022

Meghan Markle has made her stance on the UK clear ahead of Prince Harry's attendance at the 2024 WellChild Awards.



While Harry is set to arrive in London today for the event, it was his solo appearance at last year's ceremony that highlighted Meghan's reluctance to return to the UK.

Throughout 2023, Prince Harry made several trips to the UK alone, with Meghan opting to stay behind in the US. The Duchess of Sussex has not visited the UK since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022.

In 2023, Harry announced his plans to attend the WellChild Awards in London on September 7, before heading to Germany for the Invictus Games, which began on September 9.

With Meghan already confirmed to join him in Düsseldorf, the proximity of the two events presented an easy opportunity for her to make a brief return to the UK before heading to Germany.

However, Meghan chose to travel directly to Germany, skipping a stop in the UK.

This decision clearly signaled her unwillingness to return to the UK, despite the logistical ease of doing so. As Harry arrives in his home country today, it's evident that Meghan will not be joining him, marking his fourth solo trip to the UK in 2024.

In July, Harry told ITV that he had no plans to bring Meghan back to the UK, citing serious concerns for her safety.

He explained, “It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor… whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are gradually focusing on individual projects and engagements, moving away from joint ventures.

Meghan may not return to the UK for several years, with her next potential visit in 2027, when Prince Harry’s Invictus Games are scheduled to be held in Birmingham.

Since their marriage, Meghan has accompanied Harry to every Invictus Games, but ongoing concerns over security may extend her absence from the UK even longer if the current situation persists.



