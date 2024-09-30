Jennifer Garner spends time with son after Ben Affleck’s rare outing with Fin

Jennifer Garner runs errands alongside youngest son Samuel

Jennifer Garner step out with son Samuel just days after ex-husband Ben Affleck treated Seraphina to some spooky shopping.

On Sunday, Garner, who co-parents three children with Affleck, enjoyed a grocery run with Samuel.

The 13 Going on 30 actress was all-smiles after she loaded the groceries in her car with her son. The 52-year-old actress looked effortlessly chic in her casual light blue jeans, black-and-white shirt, paired with a black cardigan, and sneakers.

Meanwhile, 12-year-old Samuel opted for a cosy style, dressed in graphic T-shirt paired with plaid trousers.

The Elektra actress styled her hair in a messy ponytail and put on a pair of sunglasses, and dangling pearl earrings as she went out and about with Samuel.

She was also seen carrying a loaf of bread under her arm, along with keys and other necessities in her hands.

Affleck and Garner, who were married for 10 years before getting divorced in 2018, share three children including Samuel, 18-year-old Violet who’s away at Yale University, and 15-year-old Fin.



The Gone Girl actor, who is in the middle of divorce proceeding with Jennifer Lopez, made a rare appearance with his child Seraphina, who is now called Fin, to shop for some Halloween costumes.

Garner has been supportive of Affleck as he navigates his messy divorce, and the pair maintains cordial terms to co-parent their kids together.