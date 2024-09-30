BTS' Suga receives final verdict in drunk driving case

The Seoul Court issued a summary order imposing a fine on BTS' Suga after DUI incident

Suga is facing serious repercussions following the conclusion of his DUI case.



According to Korean news outlet Koreaboo, the BTS star, who was charged with riding an electric scooter while intoxicated, has been officially sentenced to a hefty fine.

On Monday, September 30, it was reported by the BBC that the Seoul Court issued a summary order imposing a fine of ₩15 million ($11,500; £8,600) for the incident that occurred last month.

It is pertinent to note that this amount aligns with the prosecution's request made on September 11.

A summary order typically applies to less severe cases, and Suga has the option to request a formal trial within seven days if he wishes to contest the fine.

For the unversed, Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, was found by police near his residence in Seoul after he fell off his electric scooter while intoxicated.

Authorities reported that his blood alcohol concentration was 0.227%, which is seven times higher than South Korea’s legal limit of 0.03%.

Currently, the 31-year-old is serving as a social service agent in the military, having been deemed unfit for regular combat duty.