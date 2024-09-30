Prince Harry takes major risk to please King Charles

Prince Harry risks multi-million-dollar deal to please King Charles

Prince Harry appeared to have irked Netflix bosses once more with a bold move, possible causing trouble for his lucrative deal.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who signed on with the streaming giant in 2020, after stepping down from their senior royal positions, were running on a deadline with their multi-million-dollar contract.

After the success of their docuseries, Harry & Meghan, Netflix bosses had been expecting more hits from the couple but they are disappointed by the latest addition as it doesn’t give the public what it truly wants.

“Any reasonable person tuning into a show about polo made by Prince Harry would expect Harry to take a starring role,” a Hollywood producer told Express.co.uk. “That he's not is hugely disappointing for Netflix. Let's face it, polo isn't exactly a mainstream sport so the attraction would have been watching Harry. Without him, it's marginal at best.”

Titled Polo, Harry’s solo series is centred on his polo-playing pal Nacho Figueras, with Harry himself barely making an appearance, much to the dismay of viewers. The Hollywood producer expressed concerns over what the future may hold for their partnership with Netflix.

“What Netflix have received in return doesn't look great,” the producer explained. “People want personal stuff. Apart from their documentary series, which had the drama of them quitting the Royal Family, everything else they've produced has been underwhelming.”

Following King Charles’ cancer diagnosis in February, Prince Harry and Meghan have refrained from attacking the royals in public.

The news comes amid Prince Harry’s efforts to reconcile with his father and maintain a cordial relationship with the royal, hoping for a return to the royal fold.