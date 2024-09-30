King Charles issued serious health warning ahead of Australia trip

King Charles has been urged to look after his health during his much-awaited tour to Australia.



For the unversed, the monarch will head to Australia and Samoa with his wife Queen Camilla to perform important engagements in October.

Notably, it will be Charles's first foreign tour since his cancer diagnosis in February 2024.

Now, speaking of the possible difficulties the King will face during his visit, royal commentator Jennie Bond told GB that she hopes the monarch can continue to do great work in his reign and get through the cancer treatment.

She said, "He is off to Australia in about three weeks with Camilla, that's going to be quite testing, but he is back on the world scene so that's good news."

It is important to note that Buckingham Palace announced in February that King Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer, leaving the royal fans worried about the future of the monarchy.

Previously, Daily Mail claimed that the King's "health has to remain the number one priority, albeit heading in a very positive trajectory."

The source added, "Of course it's been a stressful year for Her Majesty, too, but there was never a sense of despondency, only a determination that they would get through this, as with so many other challenging issues in the past."

