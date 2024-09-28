Rawalpindi administration beef up security measures ahead of PTI protest

A representational image showing commuters passing through a road blocked by containers. — Reuters/File

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab government has beefed up security measures imposing Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Rawalpindi Division for two days in light of the demonstration announced by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the city today.

The Punjab Home Department has issued a notification barring all political gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, protests and similar activities, The News reported on Saturday.



The security measures come following PTI's initial announcement to hold a rally in Rawalpindi today which was later turned into a call for protest as announced by the party's founder Imran Khan on Friday.

The former ruling party, as announced by Khan, had also withdrawn its application seeking a no-objection certificate (NOC) to hold a rally from the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench.



The PTI, as part of its months-long efforts to secure permission to hold public gatherings, has managed to hold two rallies in Islamabad and Lahore under strict conditions in recent weeks.

The Lahore rally, held on September 21, had come to an abrupt end after police took control of the stage, turning off the microphone and lights, as the event exceeded the deadline set by the city officials.

Following the gathering, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced that the party would hold rallies in Mianwali and Rawalpindi after which an application was submitted to the latter's deputy commissioner seeking permission to hold a rally at either Liaquat Bagh or Bhatta Chowk.

Rangers' deployment sought

In light of the prospective protests, City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Hamdani cancelled the leave of the officers ordering all personnel to be on duty.

On the recommendations of the district administration, a request has been made to the Federal Ministry of Interior for the deployment of Rangers in Rawalpindi and Attock. Four companies of Rangers are expected to be stationed in Rawalpindi and in Attock, the publication reported.

Authorities have sealed Liaquat Bagh from all sides as well as the road leading to the venue. Faizabad, Shamsabad, Chandni Chowk, Rehmanabad, and Committee Chowk have also been blocked off.

With the metro bus service also suspended, the road leading from Faizabad Expressway to Pirwadhai has been closed for traffic along with all the ones leading to Rawalpindi from the Faizabad bridge.

Also, the routes connecting Faizabad to Murree Road have also been blocked with containers.

However, Islamabad Expressway and Faizabad flyover are open for traffic along with IJP Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Road.

Furthermore, the Islamabad police have ramped up security measures around the High Security Zone, as high-profile cases continue to be heard in the courts.

Apart from Rawalpindi, the Section 144 directives will also be enforced in Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal districts.

Authorities have deployed additional forces in anticipation of potential unrest, particularly in response to the PTI lawyers’ planned movements, sources revealed. Heavy contingents of police have been deployed on the Constitution Avenue and at all entry points of the Red Zone under the command of SP (City Zone).

Senior police officials have instructed officers on duty to maintain strict vigilance and ensure that no security breaches occur. “With key government offices, high courts, and embassies situated in the High-Security Zone, it is critical that we maintain tight security and safeguard these important institutions,” a police spokesperson said.

"We are committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens, and any disruption to peace will be met with swift action," he added.

Imran doubles down on protest

Speaking to journalists in Adiala jail on Friday, Khan said that the party will hold a protest in Rawalpindi despite not being an NOC.

"Even if we are given a NOC, they send us outside the city and keep the roads blocked till 6 o'clock," he remarked while seemingly referring to the strict conditions under which the party has held public rallies recently.

"The nation must now take to the streets for the sake of Pakistan. I urge people, especially the youth, to come out for their country and future," the ex-PM added.

He also announced that the PTI will hold demonstrations in Islamabad and Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan monument as well.

Meanwhile, as reported by the publication, a meeting of the party's parliamentary and organisational officials was held at the KP's CM House in Peshawar wherein party officials and elected lawmakers were instructed to reach Rawalpindi with the workers.

Sources say that the PTI workers have been instructed to depart from Peshawar with KP CM Gandapur set to arrive in Swabi at 11am.

The sources added that the CM will head to Rawalpindi in a convoy from Swabi, and workers have been instructed to be fully prepared for the journey.

All officials from Northern Punjab had been assigned specific tasks in preparation for the event. Members of the national and provincial assemblies from 10 districts of northern Punjab have been instructed to bring along 100 workers each.

On the other hand, the police have begun monitoring all hotels and inns throughout the city to ensure security during the protest.



