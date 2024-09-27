'Uncomfortable' Kendall Jenner sparks backlash with 'strange' runway look

Kendall Jenner sparks backlash with unconventional look at Paris Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner faces backlash for her ‘uncomfortable’ fashion preference following her triumphant return to Paris Fashion Week over the weekend.

This comes after Vogue took to their Instagram to offer an insight into the 28-year-old supermodel’s look at Thursday’s star-studded Schiaparelli show.

The diva sported an extremely tight corset bodysuit as she was spotted hanging out backstage during the event.

Fans thronged the comments section to share their stance on Jenner’s ‘uncomfortable’ look for the runway.

One fan commented, “Kendall's look, looks strange and uncomfortable”

Another user chimed in, adding, “She looks beyond uncomfortable. You can literally see it in her face.”

A third wrote, “Why is something so ill fitted considered “fashion”?”

Critics argued that the 5foot10inch beauty’s preference glorified her cleavage and waist, making it ‘extremely unflattering.’

Kendall, who was previously snapped in a structured blue blazer and matching pencil skirt, has been quite ‘missing-in-action’ during the London and Milan fashion weeks the following season.

She was last documented walking in the Alaia show in New York earlier this month, storming the runway alongside icons, including Heidi Klum, Eva Longoria and Cara Delevingne.