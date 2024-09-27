Cardi B and Offset's tumultuous split takes 'ugly' turn

Cardi B wages war on estranged husband Offset

Cardi B is waging war on estranged husband Offset following their latest split in late July.

The Bodak Yellow rapper, who recently welcomed her another child with husband, took to her Instagram to respond to his claim that she cheated on him while being pregnant with their third child.

Although Cardi steered clear from mentioning the Migos rapper by name, she recalled his attempts to make her jealous by hinting that he had moved on from her.

Taking an aim at Offset, she adopted an 'I don't care' attitude.

Before she added, “I'm too much woman for you. And I've always been too good for you.

The rapper, who was born Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, expressed disappointment in Offset’s actions as the New York native went on to add, “Nothing surprises me anymore. You've done it all, so I don’t care.”

The 31-year-old said in reference to the father of her three children, “Thank you for my kids, though. All three of them, I don't regret none of them. But I regret you.”

In addition, Cardi added a compliment before she identified he’s all right, “You’re a good daddy.”

This follows Offset's recent claims that she engaged in a romantic relationship with someone else during her pregnancy.