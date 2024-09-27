Dakota Johnson reflects on unexpected bond with Justin Timberlake

Dakota Johnson was starred alongside Justin Timberlake in 'The Social Network' in 2010

Dakota Johnson admitted that she had some initial impressions of Justin Timberlake before they worked together on The Social Network.

However, in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the 34-year-old actress reflected fondly on her experiences with her co-star in the 2010 film.

"A 100% had preconceived notions, but he was lovely, kind, and really welcoming for someone who was just a stranger," she said when asked about whether she had initial thoughts on Timberlake.

Johnson also shared her memories of the filming process, noting, "I think that because this was The Social Network and with David Fincher, we went through so many takes that I felt immersed in it. I know all the lines; it’s still there," as a scene played on screen.

In the film, she portrayed a Stanford University student who wakes up next to Timberlake's character, Sean Parker, after a hook-up and introduces him to Facebook as a product for the first time.

The Social Network famously dramatizes Mark Zuckerberg's founding of Facebook and the ensuing legal battles surrounding the social media platform.

Jesse Eisenberg stars as Zuckerberg, while Timberlake plays Parker, the founder of Napster and Facebook's former president.