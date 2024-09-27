Finneas encourages Billie Eilish's music production independence

Finneas, Billie Eilish's brother and longtime collaborator, is gradually stepping back from producing her music.

In an interview with Guitar.com, Finneas shared, "I've been setting up Billie's recording studio for her so she can do home production without me, because she's very good at it!"

Finneas aims to empower Eilish with self-production skills, "I've been giving her, like, the bare minimum of stuff, just so that she learns it all."

He reflected on his approach, "I'm like, 'Listen, I could give you all the stuff that I use now, but it took me years to even have a use for it. And, if I give you this basic thing, it'll make sense to you right away.'"

Finneas and Eilish have dominated music charts since her 2019 debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Their collaborations include Happier Than Ever (2021) and Hit Me Hard and Soft (2024).

Finneas has also released solo albums, Blood Harmony (2019) and Optimist (2021), earning two Oscars and nine Grammys.