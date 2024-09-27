Joan Ciccone, Madonna’s stepmother dies at 81: ‘very aggressive cancer’

Madonna stepmom Joan Ciccone dies at 81

Joan Ciccone, Madonna’s stepmother passed away at the age of 81.



The Like a Virgin hitmaker's mom lost the battle of life on Tuesday after “a brief encounter with a very aggressive cancer,” as reported by an online obituary.

“She will be terribly missed by her family and friends whose lives she enriched with her enthusiasm, joy and love,” a statement put on the obit reads.

Joan married Madonna's father, Silvio Tony Ciccone, in April 1966, and adopted his six children, Anthony, Martin, Madonna, Paula, Christopher, and Melanie Ciccone, whom he had with his late wife, also named Madonna.

Madonna Sr. died from breast cancer in 1963, when the singer was only five years old.

The Like a Prayer singer even reminisced over losing her mother in a Mother’s Day post earlier this year, saying she “just watched her disintegrate mysteriously.”

“Then she disappeared and there was no explanation except that she had gone to sleep which explains my tumultuous relationship with sleep.”

However, Grammy winner didn’t have a very great relationship with her stepmother, describing it as “difficult” in a 2002 interview with Larry King and confessing her refusal to “accept” Joan as a mom while growing up.