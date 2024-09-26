Meghan Markle's brief reply to Queen Elizabeth II's advice revealed

When Meghan Markle first entered the Royal Family and married Prince Harry, she received invaluable guidance from the late Queen Elizabeth II on navigating her new royal life.



In a private conversation detailed in Robert Jobson's book Our King: Charles III The Man and the Monarch Revealed, the Queen expressed her happiness that Harry had found love, and offered Meghan advice on how to acclimate to her royal duties.

Notably, Queen suggested that Meghan seek support from Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, known for her poise and ability to manage royal engagements with grace.

However, her response took the Queen by surprise: a curt three-word reply of "I've got Harry."

Sophie has been referred to as the Firm's "secret weapon," having completed 37 engagements so far this month, showcasing her competence as a dependable presence within the royal family.

In Gyles Brandreth's book Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, the late Queen Elizabeth II recognized that Meghan Markle might find adjusting to royal life "challenging to begin with."

To assist her, the Queen recommended that her daughter-in-law, would be the perfect mentor.

"Sophie can help show you the ropes," the Queen advised, understanding that Meghan might need support during this significant transition.

However, Meghan made it clear that she felt she didn’t require Sophie’s guidance, confidently asserting, "I have Harry."

Duchess Sophie, who also experienced a dramatic shift when she joined the royal family, shares a relatable background with Meghan.

Coming from a middle-class family, she founded a PR firm before marrying Prince Edward.