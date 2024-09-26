Austin Butler and Bad Bunny spotted on set of 'Caught Stealing'

Austin Butler and Bad Bunny spotted on set with Regina King in NYC.

Austin Butler and Bad Bunny have officially kicked off filming for their highly anticipated movie Caught Stealing, and the first set photos have surfaced! On Wednesday night, September 25, the duo was spotted in New York City, marking their first appearance on set alongside fellow cast member Regina King.

Bad Bunny showcased a striking new look for the role, sporting dark red hair paired with a matching beard, adding an edgy flair to his character.

Caught Stealing, directed by the acclaimed Darren Aronofsky, is generating buzz as it brings to life Charlie Huston's gripping novel.



The film follows Hank Thompson, played by Austin Butler, a burned-out former baseball player who finds himself unexpectedly thrust into the gritty criminal underworld of 1990s New York City, embarking on a wild fight for survival.

The impressive cast includes notable names like Zoe Kravitz, Matt Smith, Will Brill, and Liev Schreiber, with Bad Bunny making waves as the latest addition to the ensemble, having joined the project in late August.

In recent news, Austin was spotted enjoying a night out with fellow cast members, further fueling excitement for the film.

He also reunited with two of his well-loved former co-stars.

As filming progresses, fans can't wait to see how this star-studded cast brings the intense story to life!