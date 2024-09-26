Prince Harry upsets King Charles with rushed decision: ‘Disappointed’

Prince Harry seemingly broke his father King Charles’ heart after he made a crucial decision without taking his counsel.

The Duke of Sussex, who got married to Meghan Markle in 2018, was a target of intense media scrutiny as rumours of his affair went rampant.

In a royal biography written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, events of July 2016 revealed a major decision Prince Harry had made which upset the then-Prince Charles, who was in the midst of big plans for an upcoming tour.

Charles was “crushed” when Harry issued a statement via Kensington Palace, not only confirming his relationship with the former Suits actress but also slamming the British press for attacking her.

Harry’s father was notified “20 minutes” before the announcement, and it distressed him over how his team was planning his upcoming Gulf tour months in advance and now Harry and Meghan would be dominating the news cycle instead of his work.

“It was a critical moment that had been in the works for months,” the authors wrote in their book.

“A statement from Kensington Palace condemning the Press and, in the same breath, confirming Harry's new girlfriend would all but eliminate coverage of Prince Charles's tour of the Gulf,” they claimed

“The team at Clarence House, which had spent months putting together Prince Charles' tour in the hopes that it would be covered significantly, was crushed.”

However, the book insists Charles "understood that the situation with Meghan had reached a tipping point" despite being "disappointed" by the timing of his son's statement.