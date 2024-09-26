King Charles makes delightful announcement as Prince Harry heads to UK

King Charles makes delightful announcement as Prince Harry head to UK

King Charles kicked off his royal duties with a happy news for the public following his Balmoral break with Queen Camilla.

The Palace issued special announcement to celebrate and recognise the efforts of UK’s talents as Charles and Camilla were preparing for their upcoming trip to Australia and Samoa next month.

“After a short summer break, we’re back to celebrating those who have been recognised for their work and talents,” the official post on social media read.

The post also stated the event took place at Windsor Caste on Wednesday as The Princess Royal presented honours to Sir Alan Bates, Founder of the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance; Britain’s first black female Olympian, Anita Neil MBE, for services to athletics; Author, Monica Ali CBE, for services to literature; Theatre producer and owner, Lounica “Nica” Burns CBE, for services to theatre.

The social media post just comes just ahead of Prince Harry's return to UK for the first time after his cancer-stricken father issued a heartwarming wish to the Duke on his 40th birthday.

Moreover, just days ago the King and Queen were joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton, heading to Crathie Kirk Church, near the Scottish Balmoral Castle, for Sunday service.

It is uncertain if Harry would be able to meet with his cancer-stricken father this time around, after reportedly making consistent efforts to contact him.