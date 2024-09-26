King Charles makes new decision for Prince Harry on Camilla’s request

Queen Camilla is seemingly encouraging King Charles call for peace with his estranged son, Prince Harry, despite her own grievances.

The monarch’s wife reportedly is still upset with how her stepson dubbed her as a “wicked stepmother” and also called her “dangerous,” “evil,” and “villain” among the 60 times he mentioned her name in his explosive memoir, Spare.

The Duke of Sussex’s words had landed him in trouble with his father as the rift between them grew wider. Harry and Meghan were also kicked out of their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, the very next of the memoir hitting the shelves.

While Camilla may still be hurt by Harry’s scathing description of her, sources revealed to The Mirror that she is the “driving force” behind King Charles’ new decision.

Since King Charles is an “enthusiastic and fantastic grandpa” to Prince William and Kate Middleton, Camilla is telling him to create a deeper connection with his US-based grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as well.

Due to the fractured ties between the father and son, the Sussex children rare get a chance to speak to their grandfather in-person, rather they sometimes do video calls, insiders shared.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward revealed in one of her books that family has always been very important the King and it is “a great sadness to him he doesn’t see more of Archie and Lilibet.”

“That is why he will never break ties with Harry. He does not want a FaceTime relationship with his son’s children,” she continued.

“He wants to know them and be involved with their lives while they are still young enough to be able to learn from his wisdom. His cancer has made it all the more poignant to him as he knows that he won’t be around for ever.”