Eight terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

In this file photo, taken on July 18, 2023, Pakistani security personnel stand guard in Hayatabad area of Peshawar. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: The security forces have gunned down at least eight terrorists during an intelligence based operation (IBO) in general area Razmak of the North Waziristan District, the military's media wing said on Thursday.

In a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the troops conducted the operation after "reported presence" of terrorists on the night between September 25 and 26.

"During conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and Khawarij, as a result of which, eight Khawarij were sent to hell," read the statement.

The ISPR added that the security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

"Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other Khawarij found in the area as security forces are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country," the media wing added.

Zardari praises security forces

President Asif Ali Zardari lauded the security forces for carrying out a successful anti-terror operation in Razmak.

The president said the security forces showed exemplary gallantry in eliminating eight terrorists in the operation.

"The operation against terrorism will continue till the elimination of this scourge in toto. The whole nation stands by its security forces in this fight," he said, reiterating the resolve to protect the lives and properties of innocent citizens.

'Security forces took timely action'

Lauding the security forces for the bravery in fighting the terrorists, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the terrorists of “Fitnah Al-Khawarij” are burden of the earth.

“The security forces took timely action and brought eight terrorists to a terrible end,” he said.

He praised the forces terming them the nation’s “pride”. “We are proud of their professional skills.”

“With the support of the nation, [we] will wipe out the khawarij terrorists from this land,” minister said, adding that the entire nation is with the security forces to crush them.

The operation by the security forces in North Waziristan comes after Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir emphasised that Pakistan Army will continue to provide steadfast support and technical assistance to law enforcement agencies (LEAs), particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police, to enhance their capacity.

His remarks came during a visit to Wana in the South Waziristan district where he received a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing security situation, ongoing counter-terrorism operations, and development initiatives.

He underscored Pakistan Army's dedication towards leveraging its resources for the prosperity and development of the people of KP, as per the ISPR.

Last week, as many as six soldiers were martyred and 12 terrorists killed in two separate operations by security forces in North and South Waziristan.

As per the ISPR, two fierce encounters took place between own troops and the terrorists in North and South Waziristan districts on September 19 and 20.

Security forces detected the movement of a group of seven terrorists, who were trying to sneak into Pakistan via the Afghanistan border in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan.