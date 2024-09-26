Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny ‘friendly’ with each other but are not dating

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny still friendly with each other: Source

Kendall Jenner is “friendly” with Bad Bunny but they aren’t dating.



A source spilled to the US WEEKLY, “They’re still friendly but have taken a step back and aren’t dating,”

The outlet reported that Kendall and Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Ocasio, “were more serious after their short break” earlier this year.

“But it ultimately didn’t work out long-term,” remarked an insider.

Kendall has previously reconnected with Bad Bunny in the summer after dating each other from February-December 2023.

A source told the outlet, “It's like they needed the break to miss each other enough to figure things out. They always had this crazy attraction to each other. Things are great again,"

However, another confidante close to the model said, “She wants to stay single for now. Kendall isn’t ready to be tied down at the moment and is enjoying this era.”

Kendall did not attend the catwalk during the London and Milan fashion weeks this season and only walked in Alaia's New York City show in early September.

Earlier in May, speaking to Vogue, Kendall opened up about her ongoing mental health struggle as she coped with anxiety.

“I don't see why I shouldn't be honest about it. In my career right now I feel really stable, really hopeful. But I've had a tough two months,” explained the reality star.

The model further said, “I haven't been myself, and my friends see it. I'm more sad than usual. I'm way more anxious than usual.”

“So, I'm not going to sit here and act like everything's perfect. That's life — I'm always going to be in and out of those feelings,” she added.