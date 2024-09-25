Princess Eugenie makes emotional statement amidst family challenges

Princess Eugenie co-founded the charity Anti-Slavery Collective, in 2017

Princess Eugenie has shared her "mind-blowing experience" in a recent interview.



Speaking with The Anti-Slavery Collective, the charity she co-founded in 2017, the royal offered candid insights.

Eugenie, the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, discussed how becoming a parent has influenced her perspective and dedication to her charitable endeavors.

The princess, who has two young sons with her husband Jack Brooksbank, said: "Becoming a parent is the most special, mind-blowing experience of a person's life.

"My children make my world go around. It's made me hungrier to do the work."

Eugenie expressed her desire to educate her children and young people about modern slavery, a cause close to her heart.

She stated: "I want to educate my children and all young people about being vulnerable, sensitive, and empathetic towards each other.

"I don't want anyone to reach the age of 21 having not heard about modern slavery, like I did."

The princess's remarks come at a difficult time for her family.

A new show, A Very Royal Scandal, was recently released on Amazon Prime, portraying her father, Prince Andrew, in a negative light.

The programme dramatizes the Duke of York's infamous 2019 Newsnight interview that ultimately ended his public career and highlights the impact on both Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice.

Despite the ongoing family drama, Eugenie remains focused on her charitable work and the profound influence motherhood has had on her life and goals. Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, share two sons, August, three, and Ernest, one.



