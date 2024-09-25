Taylor Swift’s unwavering support to Travis Kelce left him ‘thrilled’

Ryan Murphy, the creative genius behind Grotesquerie, recently shared insights into Taylor Swift's influential advice to her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, as he ventures into acting.



Kelce, who makes his acting debut in Murphy's latest FX series, reportedly took Swift's encouraging words to heart, bravely overcoming his anxiety about being vulnerable on camera.

Murphy, known for American Horror Story, revealed how Kelce navigated his initial fears, saying, "He went into that knowing it was going to be a little scary, and it was for him."

However, thanks to the Lover crooner's unwavering support, Kelce confidently embraced the challenge.

According to Murphy, the singer gave her boyfriend simple yet powerful advice. "Taylor's very supportive of him, and if he has an interest, she wanted him to try it," Murphy revealed to E! News at the premiere of Grotesquerie in New York on September 23. "I was thrilled about that."

Murphy praised Kelce's dedication, noting that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end impressively memorised an entire scene rewrite in just 10 minutes.

"He's very, very smart, and he's got something important," Murphy said. "If Travis Kelce wants to be a big movie star, he could do it."

Despite being new to acting, Kelce required minimal guidance. Murphy emphasised, "A star is a star is a star - and he's a star. He's so charismatic, so smart, and lovely to work with."

Kelce's work ethic on set also impressed Murphy. "He knew everybody's lines," Murphy shared, adding that Kelce was the first to arrive and the last to leave, showcasing the same leadership qualities he brings to the football field.

The NFL athlete stars alongside Niecy Nash in the first episode of Grotesquerie, premiering September 25 on FX and streaming on Hulu the next day.