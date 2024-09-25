Taylor Swift stays mum amid Travis Kelce’s backlash, Donna Kelce reacts

Donna Kelce jumps to Travis Kelce’s defence amid recent backlash

Travis Kelce, who has been dating Taylor Swift since the past year, is seemingly having a hard time dealing with the intense scrutiny these days.

After Travis faced immense criticism for his poor performance in his recent NFL game, the athlete's mom jumped to his defense.

Travis’ mother Donna Kelce remarked, “It’s tough, it really is,” in conversation with People Magazine.

“You know, I don’t think they realise the pressure that people are under, whether they’re athletes or professionals that are in front of the camera.”

Talking about the difficulties the athlete faces in his life behind the camera, she said, “it’s just very difficult, there’s a lot of things going on behind the scenes.”

Donna, 71, went on to explain that Travis is dealing with a tough sport has onlookers don’t realise “how many times people are trying to keep you from catching the ball, or trying to trip you up or hit you … so it’s kinda hard when you’ve got people that are in your face 24/7.”

Meanwhile, the Eras Tour performer has not made any comments amid the ongoing backlash her boyfriend is facing.

The criticism began after the Anti-hero hitmaker skipped the latest Kansas City Chiefs game in Atlanta this Sunday. Social media users have been speculating a rift between the two since a video of Travis looking sad went viral.

However, neither of the couple’s reps have commented upon the situation.