Kate Winslet reveals rare details from Titanic: ‘shouldn’t be saying’ this

Kate Winslet recalls rare behind the scene moments filming ‘Titanic’

Kate Winslet reveals “awkward” experiences at the set of Titanic, in which she played the character of Rose Dewitt Bukater alongside Leonardo DiCaprio's Jack Dawson.

The 48-year-old opened up about filming the fan-favourite scene of the 1997 movie - where Rose floats on a door in the Atlantic Ocean while Jack eventually drowns - at the panel discussion of her newest film Lee.

"Well, that was quite an awkward tank ... because, to burst the bubble, it was waist height at that time," said Winslet, in conversation with People Magazine.

She continued, "So, first of all, I was regularly like, 'Can I just go for a pee?' And then I get up, get off the door, walk to the edge of the tank, sort of 20 feet away, and I literally have to fling my leg over and climb up and come and get back on the door again. It's terrible.”

"Anyway, yeah. So it was waist-high. Leo, I'm afraid to say, was kneeling down," she added. "I shouldn't be saying anyway. Jimmy Cameron's [the director] gonna be ringing me. Actually, the thing that was amazing about the edges of the tank was it was an infinity tank. “

In a previous interview this year, Winslet also shared the backstage experience of another memorable scene in the movie.

While discussing the "I'm flying" scene from Titanic, where DiCaprio and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind actress stand at corner of the ship, the actress admitted to Vanity Fair that the filming of the scene was not romantic at all.

She recalled, "We kept doing this kiss, and I’ve got a lot of pale makeup on, and I would have to do our makeup checks — on both of us, between takes — and I would end up looking as though I’d been sucking a caramel chocolate bar after each take because his makeup would come off on me.”

The Divergent actress joked, "And he just looked like there was a bit missing from his face because there was this big pale bit from all my makeup getting onto him.”

The panel interview comes after the actress’ latest movie Lee recently hit the screens on September 13.