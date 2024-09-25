Savannah Chrisley gets candid about her 'discouraging' health journey

Savannah Chrisley openly discussed her health struggles with endometriosis and her plans to freeze her eggs on the September 24 episode of her Unlocked podcast.

Chrisley, 27, shared her experience with endometriosis, revealing she's had "multiple surgeries" and documented her journey on YouTube.

"I have had multiple surgeries. My last surgery I had was in Atlanta, and there is a video," she said. She also mentioned undergoing over 400 DNA tests, testing positive for only three traits, which could impact her chances of conceiving.

The reality star's doctor informed her that while she may be able to get pregnant naturally, conceiving could be challenging.

"'You could very well get pregnant naturally, but you also could have a problem conceiving.' ... 'You won't have a problem carrying a child, but it's the conceiving aspect of it,'" Chrisley recalled.

Despite the challenges, Chrisley chose to focus on the positive. "I'm so grateful for science" because of how "tough" her endometriosis diagnosis is. She's exploring options like freezing her eggs and IVF.

Chrisley was diagnosed with endometriosis at 18.

According to the World Health Organization, endometriosis is a disease characterised by tissue similar to the uterus lining growing outside the uterus, causing severe pelvic pain and potential fertility issues.