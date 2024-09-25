Hated Ellen DeGeneres went into therapy ‘to deal with all the hatred’

Ellen DeGeneres on going to 'therapy' because of 'hatred'

Ellen DeGeneres seems pretty affected by “all the hatred” the host received after being accused of creating a toxic work environment on her daily show and getting “cancelled”, which eventually sent her to “therapy”, as she in her last standup on Netflix.



“I was in therapy for a while trying to deal with all the hatred that was coming at me. It was not a common situation for a therapist to deal with,” DeGeneres said in the comedy special For Your Approval.

“At one point, my therapist said, ‘Ellen where do you get this idea that everyone hates you?’ And I said, ‘Well, New York Times, The Washington Post, Entertainment Weekly, Us Weekly, I think Elmo may have said something recently on an episode of Sesame Street.”

DeGeneres continued, “She said, ‘Well I think you just need to avoid looking at the news, just avoid media.’ I said, ‘I am. I’m not looking at anything.’ But I would always know when something was going on because I’d start getting texts from friends saying thinking of you or sending love.”