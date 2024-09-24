Dua Lipa shuts down haters with 'confident' response

Dua Lipa finally reacts to 'dance' trolls

Dua Lipa fires back at trolls after winning Best Choreography at VMAs.

The singer, who was previously roasted for her iconic dance moves online, celebrated her victory on winning an accolade for her music video Houdini at the MTV Music Awards.

During an exclusive interview with Sarah Harrson on The Project on Tuesday, September 24, Lipa finally clapped back at critics in response to the host’s comment over her triumphant win.

Harris didn’t shy away from bringing the hot topic to the table as she claimed, “You've got a brand new album, performed on SNL, and your film clip Houdini won Best Choreography at the VMAs.

“That really must have felt like a big F-you to all those internet haters who trolled you for your dance moves once upon a time.”

The 29-year-old responded with grace despite the host’s attempts to fuel the fire.

Dua shared with a smile, “You know what, I try not to even think about that anymore because I feel like so much time has passed since then, and so much work has been done.

“But it's really a beautiful award to get, and to feel so, I guess, accomplished in a way, and confident.”

For the unversed, the British-Albanian singer had faced ridicule back in 2017 for her dance moves, which were likened to a 'pencil in a pencil sharpener.'