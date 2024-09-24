Sean 'Diddy' reveals Prince Harry and William had invitations to his exclusive parties

Princes Harry and William were on the guest list for Diddy's parties.

Sean "Diddy" Combs recently stirred up attention with claims that he once invited Prince Harry and Prince William to one of his parties.

This revelation comes amid serious allegations surrounding the rap mogul's so-called "Freak Off" parties, where victims reportedly faced drugging and coercion.

However, Combs' legal team maintains that he is "an innocent man with nothing to hide."

In a resurfaced interview from 2011, Diddy discussed his desire to host the royal brothers during their younger years.

When Graham Norton inquired about the invitation, Diddy humorously responded, "Not any more, they're off the list.

But before, when they were young bucks, they were getting up to trouble themselves. So I was like, Hey, why don’t you come out and hang with me?"

There is no evidence to suggest that either royal brother ever attended.

Notably, Harry was named in one of the lawsuits against Diddy, though he is not accused of any wrongdoing.



In a legal document filed earlier this year, Combs's former producer and videographer, Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, stated that individuals were often drawn to the rapper due to his connections with high-profile figures like Harry.

According to Page Six, the Duke of Sussex and his brother, Prince William, did meet Diddy back in 2007 during a party hosted to thank participants of the Concert for Diana benefit at Wembley Stadium.