Lady Gaga takes pride in mom's 'wise' decision

Lady Gaga takes pride in mother's 'wise' decision

Lady Gaga is proud of her mother's decision to find her a fiancé, Michael Polansky.



During an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gaga expressed infinite gratitude to her mother Cynthia Germanotta for bringing in a wave of happiness in her life.



Sharing how her mother acted as a ‘bridge’ between the two love-birds, the 38-year-old told the outlet, “I love him so much. My mom really did good in finding him. He’s amazing.”

In addition, the singer, who recently collaborated with Bruno Mars on Die With a Smile through Interscope Records, reflected on attending the Venice Film Festival alongside the love of her life.

She said, “It was extremely special to share that moment with him. It was our first to go out as a couple together. I love him so much. He's amazing.”

The Bad Romance songstress revealed she showered her partner with comfort and affection throughout the Italian event, ensuring he felt loved.



Gaga went on to add, “He does that for me all the time in his life and his work. I just want to make sure he felt loved.”

For the unversed, Lady Gaga and Polansky first crossed paths at a mutual friend's birthday party.