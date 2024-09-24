Harry Styles delights fans with new fantastical announcement

Harry Styles dropped surprising news for fans after staying silent on social media

Harry Styles announced new brand collaboration that left fans beaming with joy.

The As It Was hitmaker, 30, teamed up with Disney for his brand Pleasing to create a Fantasia collection.

The collaborative line would include apparel, accessories, nail polish and skincare products featuring the characters from the 1940 animated show.

Reportedly, the merchandise will have hoodies, T-shirts, sweatpants, tote bags, towels, journals, and nail polish, all referencing the Disney characters.

Pleasing’s creative director, Harry Lambert told WWD that Fantasia feels very “similar in terms of its overall aesthetic and musical influence” to the brands’ aesthetic and color palette.

Adding, “it just felt right for us."

Fans were overjoyed with excitement as they flooded the brand’s comment section. “OMG WHAT, DREAM COLLAB,” one wrote.

Another exclaimed, “WHAAAAAT.”

“GUYS you don’t realize like… you CHANGED LIVES with this collab and it’s not even out yet,” another penned.

The former One Direction member launched his lifestyle brand Pleasing in 2021.

This comes after the singer attended former bandmate Niall Horan’s concert last month, after avoiding spotlight all year, where he sang along to an old song of the now-split band.