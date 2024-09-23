King Charles looks happier than ever in brand new video

King Charles has left everyone delighted as he looks fit and healthy while enjoying fun-filled moments with people in newly released video.

In the heart-capturing video jointly shared by the royal family and Dumfries House' social media accounts.

The mesmerising clip of the smiling monarch was posted along with the caption: "The King gave Alice Ryce “the surprise of her life” when she bumped into him in the grounds of Dumfries House last week, on her 87th birthday."

It added: "Whilst enjoying a visit to the estate, which is open to the public, Alice unexpectedly met His Majesty, who was delighted to share in her special day. The King was in Ayrshire to support the work of The King's Foundation, headquartered at Dumfries House.



"Happy birthday, Alice!"

King Charles urged young people to get back to nature as he welcomed schoolchildren to his foundation's headquarters in Scotland.

Prince William and Harry's father, who's fighting against cancer, opened the doors to Dumfries House, home to The King's Foundation, a charity he founded as Prince of Wales in 1990.

Pupils from nearby Abbey Primary School told the monarch how they had enjoyed exploring the woodland areas of the estate. The 75-year-old also celebrated the moments with Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and staff and students from at Dumfries House.