James Middleton shares why dogs are our greatest teachers in life

James Middleton reveals life lessons he's learned from his beloved dogs.

James Middleton knows firsthand the profound joy and support a dog can bring to its owner.

In his deeply personal new memoir, Meet Ella, the younger brother of Princess Kate pens a heartfelt tribute to his late cocker spaniel, Ella, who passed away last year.

The memoir goes beyond being a simple love letter, highlighting how Ella became an emotional lifeline for Middleton during his darkest moments.

James has been open about his battle with depression and reveals that one fateful night in 2017, the sight of Ella helped steer him away from suicidal thoughts.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Middleton passionately advocates for the therapeutic power of dogs, saying, "One of my ambitions is to have dogs prescribed by doctors. There's an undeniable amount of healing they offer."

He explains how dogs can motivate us even when we feel paralyzed by despair. "They get us up in the morning and outside.

Even if mentally you can't do it for yourself, you're doing it for them—and it's incredible what that can do."

Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life hits U.S. shelves on Sept. 24, and James Middleton is opening up about how his beloved dog changed his life—and how she inspired his family to talk more openly about their mental health.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Middleton reflects on the wisdom we can all learn from our four-legged companions.

"Dogs live every day as if it’s today. They don’t dwell on the past or worry about the future. They live in the moment," he says. "If we could adopt that mindset, I believe we'd all be a lot happier."