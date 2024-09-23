Prince Andrew actively defending himself in conflict with King Charles

A Very Royal Scandal was released on Prime Video last week

Prince Andrew is standing his ground in his feud with King Charles, despite facing a tough week being featured in a new Amazon Prime series.



The three-part series, A Very Royal Scandal, focuses on the Duke of York's career-ending interview with Emily Maitlis, which was released last week and also highlights Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

However, a source close to the Duke of York states that he is not disturbed by the launch of the new series.

They said: "It’s a great relief that this new show appears to have sunk without trace.

"He felt he came out of the first film rather well.

"It seemed hard to believe there would be any appetite for another go-round and that looks to be the case."

They continued: “(Andrew is) getting on with his own life and hopes these endless attacks on him will stop."

The insider also revealed that Prince Andrew has no intention of moving out of the Royal Lodge despite his feud over the royal residence with King Charles.

A separate source said regarding the King's reaction to the news series: "People writing films and books about His Majesty and his family is something he is well used to.

"He won’t have watched it. It’s water off a duck’s back to him."

Prince Andrew signed a 75-year lease agreement with the Crown Estate for the Royal Lodge in 2003.

Andrew is refusing to leave Royal Lodge and plans to pass his lease over to his daughters after his death.

The lease has 54 years remaining on it and Andrew plans to honour the terms of the agreement.

Currently, the Duke of York plans to bequeath the lease to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie so that they can use the property after his death for the remaining years of the agreement.

King Charles has been funding private security guards based at the Royal Lodge that cost £3million a year since Andrew lost his armed police protection but this will come to an end next month.



