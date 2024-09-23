King Charles former aide reveals unforgettable moment with Princess Anne

Former royal butler Grant Harrold has broken his silence over Princess Anne's reaction to his one hilarious blunder.
The ex-butler of King Charles has shared Princess Royal's unforgettable response to his unfortunate telephone mishap that left him red-faced in front of the Queen Elizabeth's only daughter.
Harrold, in chat with Reach PLC on behalf of Spin Genie, described the Princess Royal as "a very down-to-earth, normal person".
Discussing the incident, Harrold said: "Anne has always been known for being quick-witted and fun."
He explained: "Usually, Buckingham Palace would ring up and connect a member of the Royal family to speak to the prince [now King Charles]. What I mean by that is we would talk to the switchboard, and then they would connect the person."
"On one occasion, a voice said 'Princess Anne', and I thought, 'Yes, Princess Anne, that's fine. I can handle her,' and then the voice said, 'This is Princess Anne'.
"Luckily, I think she found it quite funny, but I also called her 'Sir'! She gave a little chuckle, probably at the fact I was so nervous and tongue-tied."
Grant, who served alongside Prince Charles from 2004 to 2011 and also cared for Prince William and Kate Middleton during his tenure at Highgrove lavished praise on the King's sister, saying: "She's exactly what you see in public, there's not really a different side to her.
"Obviously, everyone likes her, she's very much like her mother and her father with very similar traits to both of them. She's a hard worker, and is a very down-to-earth, normal person - she didn't even want her children to have Royal titles. She's as modern a Royal as you can get, and behind closed doors she's just like everyone else. She's a real family person and loves her animals."
Prince Harry cherishes significant meetup with a royal during a solo appearance in NYC
Kate Middleton handles recurring issue as King Charles deal with cancer
Travis Kelce's mom Donna Kelce is a number one fan of Taylor, Travis couple
Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet spills the beans on why Mitch and Cam spinoff idea was scrapped
Liam Gallagher responds to hate comments after solo performance in Wembley
From BTS' Jin to Stray Kids' Hyunjin, several K-pop artists turn heads at Italy's fashion event