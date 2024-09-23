Perry Farrell seeks medical treatment after Jane’s Addiction cancelled tour

Perry Farrell apologised to Dave Navarro following his onstage outburst at Jane's Addiction tour conert

Perry Farrell is pursuing medical treatment following a dramatic onstage outburst at a Jane’s Addiction concert, which culminated in the cancellation of the remainder of the band's tour.



On the night of September 13, the rock band’s reunion tour ended abruptly after Farrell threw a punch at guitarist Dave Navarro.

Both musicians released statements addressing the situation in the aftermath of the incident.

In a recent Instagram post, Farrell’s wife, Etty Lau Farrell, shared that her husband has scheduled appointments with an otolaryngologist and a neurologist.

"Like attracts like. Kindness attracts kindness. As you know, Perry is the gentlest of souls. We are just as astonished by his physical outburst as you are, but please understand that he must have been pushed to his absolute limit. To that end, we apologize," she wrote, expressing remorse for his behavior.

Etty added, "Perry already has appointments lined up with specialists. If you know and love him, you understand there’s no need to address the false narratives."



She also expressed gratitude to fans for their support and concern, assuring them, "He will recover. He will be happy again. He will once again be able to share his music, vision, and artistry—unbridled."

This is Etty’s second statement since the incident in Boston.

Earlier, she explained that Farrell’s outburst stemmed from frustration with the stage volume, which he felt was drowning out his voice.

"Perry had been suffering from tinnitus and a sore throat every night. When audience members in the front row started complaining and cursing at him about the loudness, he lost it," she shared.

