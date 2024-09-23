Prince William’s special request for Kate Middleton denied by monarch

Prince William was hoping to give wife Kate Middleton a special honour, but he was denied by the monarch.

Kate, who is not the current Princess of Wales, holds many official titles including Duchess of Cambridge, Duchess of Cornwall as well as Duchess of Rothesay, Countess of Carrick, and Baroness of Renfrew. However, there was a particular title that William wanted for Kate.

The future King had the desire to continue with his title of the Prince rather than being called a ‘duke’ a courtier revealed.

“He says he was born Prince William and wants to continue to be known as that,” the Palace insider told The Telegraph at the time. “William also had views on the name Kate should have taken on. He wants Kate to become Princess Catherine.”

However, William’s request was rejected by the then-monarch despite having a few exceptions in the family.

The late Queen Elizabeth did not entertain the idea as traditionally princesses receive their titles through birth rather than marriage, according to royal historian Kenneth Rose.

The Duke of Gloucester, Prince Henry’s widow received the princess title as reward for her years of service. If Kate’s title was changed right after her marriage, other members would have started to make similar requests.

Hence, William was “put pressure to not change the system,” Kenneth explained.