Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew under pressure to make sensible move over Royal lodge

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew are under pressure to vacate Royal Lodge in Windsor

Sarah Ferguson is facing a significant decision regarding the London townhouse she purchased two years ago, as she and Prince Andrew are under pressure to move out of Royal Lodge.



King Charles has reportedly urged the Duke and Duchess of York to vacate the Windsor residence, as he will stop covering Prince Andrew's £3 million annual security costs in November.

This means that Fergie and Andrew will need to find a new home. However, the luxury London property Sarah bought in 2022 is unlikely to be an option, as it is currently occupied by tenants.

Fergie's tenants are reportedly paying her £16,000 a month to live in the Belgravia townhouse. If Sarah and Andrew wish to move to a different property in the area, they would have to find a new residence.

Comparable two-bedroom homes on the same street are available to rent for £4,000 a week, or £208,000 annually—half the cost of maintaining Royal Lodge, which has 30 rooms and sits on 90 acres of land as a Grade II-listed property.

A source said renting a luxury townhouse would be "a no-brainer" as the Duchess and Duke of York are under pressure to be "independent" and find a different place to live.

Another option could be staying at Royal Lodge but paying for "their fully independent means" to stay there, the source added, telling the Daily Mail: "Relocating to a luxury townhouse is a move that most people could only dream of, and it would save the Yorks £200,000 per year – it's a no-brainer.

"It's time for the Yorks to be independent, they've got a long-term lease with the Crown Estate and if they can pay their fully independent means to live at Royal Lodge, they're very welcome to, but they need the right security for a building of that size. If they can find the money that's great, but if they can't then a smaller property would be much less expensive."

Fergie purchased the London townhouse, which she is currently renting to long-term tenants, in her own name. However, her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are also listed on the Land Registry documents.

It is believed the property was bought using funds Beatrice and Eugenie inherited from Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II. While the townhouse is considered an "investment" for Sarah, it is thought that Beatrice and Eugenie will eventually be the beneficiaries, as Sarah cannot sell the property without their consent.

Meanwhile, King Charles has been encouraging his brother, Prince Andrew, to move into Frogmore Cottage, the former home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The cottage, located within the secure perimeter of the Windsor estate, has undergone extensive renovations. However, Andrew has reportedly declined the offer.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond, known for her insider knowledge of royal affairs, has weighed in on the situation. She suggests that Andrew would be wise to accept the King's "sensible" proposal and move to a more affordable residence while the opportunity is still available.



