Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive brutal snub from Hollywood

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently left to deal with a major PR nightmare just ahead of some big moves in their business.

After Meghan received the brutal title by her staff of ‘Duchess Difficult’ per The Hollywood Reporter story, she is left to deal with the aftermath of the report.

A PR expert revealed that Harry and Meghan should be prepared to brace themselves of upcoming setbacks, especially from Hollywood.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were looked at as a “Maverick royal couple,” were initially welcomed with “all their glamour,” but now they seem to have lost it, according to Mark Borkowski.

“I think they probably have lost Hollywood,” Borkowski told The Sun. “One thing about Hollywood is that it's the home of corporate entertainment, the world of the business of show, and it's a small community.

He continued, “Once you're out, you're out, and that's why PR is knee-deep in the heart of Beverly Hills.

Borkowski also explained that a lot of his friends who work in industry reveal that “in that part of the world” their job is “to protect our clients from themselves.”

The PR guru described Hollywood as a “brutal world” and shared that there is “only so far you can operate with a bleeding heart.”

As for Harry and Meghan, he explained that “constantly talking about your distance and the way the royal family has treated you.”

He maintained that if one “doesn’t have the currency and are perceived as negative, and your inner sanctum, your staff, reflects poor judgement, then you lose your power.”