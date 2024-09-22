Prince William, Kate Middleton surprise monarch with new changes

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who have lived in Windsor property previously, finally found their home in their country getaway.



The Prince and Princess of Wales were presented with a lovely property on the royal family's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, Anmer Hall, by the late Queen Elizabeth as a wedding gift in 2011.

But before the 10-bedroom home would become a permanent residence for the couple and their three children, especially amid Kate’s cancer treatment, had to through major (and expensive) changes.

Originally built in 1802, Anmer Hall went through some structural and aesthetic changes which rounded up to a bill of £1.5million. The cost also included planting trees around the perimeter of the property.

The couple rerouted the main driveway across a field and moved the main gate to be further down the driveway. As for the interior, they moved the kitchen to be in the centre of the home, which baffled the monarch at the time.

Royal author Sally Bedell Smith shared that the late Queen remarked, “It's extraordinary that they all live in the kitchen – only one room!”

The Norfolk is the Waleses getaway especially when the children are on holidays. However, the Princess of Wales retreated to the country home during her nine-month cancer treatment.

A glimpse of the home was given in the intimate recovery video Kate shared that she completed her chemotherapy and she is finally cancer-free.