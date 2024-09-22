'Little Rascals' star faces backlash over comments about daughters

Brandon "Bug" Hall, known for his role as Alfalfa Switzer in the 1994 film Little Rascals, has sparked outrage on social media with his recent comments about his daughters.



After welcoming his newborn son, Mark Athanasius Chad Anthony Hall-Barnett, Hall posted on X (formerly Twitter), "I have an heir."

The post included pictures of his son and wife, Jill, in the hospital room.

Hall's remark drew criticism, with many interpreting it as diminishing the value of his four daughters.

One follower suggested his wife should divorce him, prompting Hall to respond:

"I made the same joke to my wife while she was in labor. We both had a good laugh. Hard as it is for you to comprehend, most normal people are still rich in humor and joy. Stay miserable, curmudgeon."

Hall also clarified, "I said heir, not dishwasher," referencing his previous description of his oldest daughter.

Despite his attempts to downplay the controversy, fans and followers remain offended.