Royal family releases emotional statement to honour the real heroes

King Charles office has shared a very heartfelt message to honour the sacrifices of all those involved in the Battle of Arnhem, which took place 80 years ago this month.

Buckingham Palace shared a meaningful photo to mark the day with a heartfelt tribute, stating: "We remember the courage and resilience of those who fought and gave everything for freedom."

It added: "As part of Operation Market Garden, this pivotal battle was a crucial attempt by the Allies to secure a route into Germany through the Netherlands during World War II."



Hundreds of allied soldiers parachuted from military aircraft into Netherlands as part of a daring World War Two offensive.

Their modern equivalents will repeat the jump in commemoration eighty years after. In an airborne spectacular, 700 paratroopers from eight Nato nations - including the Netherlands, Germany, UK and US - will parachute from 12 aircraft.

The jump will be done in two waves and those involved will land at the same location at Ginkel Heath, near the Dutch town of Ede. Among them will be members of the parachute display team, the British Red Devils.

It is to mention here that among those who parachuted into the Netherlands were 1,900 allied airborne soldiers from Britain's 4th Parachute Brigade. It combined one of the largest airborne assaults in history, known as "Market", with a ground offensive, "Garden", aimed at swiftly capturing key bridges over the Rhine River.