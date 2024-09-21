Prince William's new Royal recruit shares surprising similarities with future king

A three-year journey in service to the Royal family.

The Prince of Wales has welcomed a new royal equerry, Sqn Ldr Mike Reynolds, who brings striking similarities to Prince William.

Seconded from the RAF, Reynolds will take over from Lt Cmdr Rob Dixon, who is returning to the Royal Navy after four years in the role.

Not only do William and Mike share a beard, but they also have a mutual passion for aviation that closely connects them.

William has openly expressed his love for flying helicopters and has maintained strong ties with the RAF and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

During a recent visit to the Wales Air Ambulance headquarters in Llanelli, he remarked, "I'd love to fly again. I could volunteer for a weekend to make a comeback."

But what exactly does a royal equerry do? The role of a royal equerry is to act as the eyes and ears for the royal family members they serve, providing vital support and insight.

Equerries are appointed from one of the three branches of the British Armed Forces, ensuring a strong connection to military service.



Sqn Ldr Mike Reynolds, the newly appointed equerry for the Prince of Wales, will work closely with William at Kensington Palace and during public engagements, reinforcing the royal family's connection to the armed forces.

In a related appointment, the Princess of Wales recently named Lt Col Tom White, Queen Elizabeth II’s former equerry, as her private secretary.

White, who served by the late Queen's side until her passing on September 8, 2022, made history in 2020 as the first Royal Marines commando to hold the equerry position.

The role is typically held for three years, underscoring its significance in the royal household.