King Charles makes big announcement ahead of Prince Harry's UK visit

King Charles shared an important message just a few days before Prince Harry's much-awaited trip to London.



For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex is scheduled to visit the UK on September 30 to attend the national 2024 WellChild Awards.

It will be Harry's first visit after the monarch and Prince William marked his 40th birthday with sweet public messages.

Amid his return, the royal family announced that they are seeking to hire a "Royal Engagements Officer" who will be responsible for managing the King and Queen's domestic and international engagements.

As reported by The sun, the job description as follows, "As part of the Royal Engagements team, you will be responsible for planning and delivering world-leading engagements by His Majesty the King and joint engagements by The King and Queen."



The Palace spokesperson shared that the person should have previous experience and have a "track record of managing high-profile events or programme management."

Moreover, this big announcement came as King Charles gears up to visit Australia and Samao with Queen Camilla.