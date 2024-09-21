Prince Harry ‘pleased’ by Kate Middleton’s surprising, meaningful gesture

Prince Harry is seemingly grateful for the meaningful gesture made by his sister-in-law Kate Middleton ahead of his return to UK.

The Duke of Sussex, who is set to return to the UK to attend the WellChild Awards at the end of September, is not on speaking terms with his family, but was surprised by an unexpected message from Kate and his estranged brother Prince William.

According to a royal expert, the Princess of Wales is pushing for civil ties between the two feuding brothers and a key move by her is much-appreciated by the Duke of Sussex.

“I think he would have been pleased,” former royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine. “I still think things are too sensitive for a meaningful reconciliation with William, but the fact that he and Catherine authorised the greeting to be posted is definitely an unexpected turn of events.”

Last week, the office of Prince and Princess of Wales issued public greeting to Prince Harry on his milestone birthday. A twist in the royal rift, given that William and Harry are not on speaking terms.

However, Bond suggested that a reunion is not quite imminent but Kate is trying to soften William towards his brother.

“I don’t think we should hold our breath for the step to really signal the start of a reconciliation, but it was an unexpected turn of events,” she said. “Landmark birthdays can often be a time for taking a look at your life and assessing how you’re doing.”

Bond noted, that on this occasion, William may have been “doing some re-evaluation.”