Jennifer Garner applauds Jenna Ortega for ‘Beetlejuice 2’ performance

Jenna Ortega left Jennifer Garner amazed by her recent performance in the horror series

Jennifer Garner, 52, had nothing but praises for former co-star Jenna Ortega, who debuted in the Halloween classic series, Beetlejuice.

The Wednesday star appears in the second instalment of Beetlejuice alongside Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton.

The Alias actress shared a picture of Ortega on the big screen in her Instagram Story, and penned an endearing message for the actress, “Hey sweet pea, you were so good, I’m proud of you.”

The Tim Burton movie sequel opened the 81st Venice Film Festival last month, where it earned a three-minute standing ovation.

Ortega debuted her acting career as a child star playing the character of young Jane Villanueva in Jane the Virgin.

The now-21-year-old actress also played Garner’s on-screen daughter in the comedy film Yes Day.

However, her role as Wednesday Adams took her to new heights of fame. The actress gathered nominations for Primetime Emmy Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards for best lead actress in a comedy series, for her role in Wednesday.

Garner has remained supportive for her on-screen daughter since her early days in the industry.

Meanwhile, Garner's movie outing comes after she reportedly visited her ex-husband Ben Affleck, to check up on him during his divorce with Jennifer Lopez.

The Elektra actress was spotted with her child Fin Affleck, on her way to the Gone Girl actor’s neighbourhood.