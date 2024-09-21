Demi Lovato drops 'exciting' update on upcoming album

Demi Lovato gets candid about writing love songs

Demi Lovato is getting candid about writing ‘love songs’ for her upcoming album, which is a follow-up to her 2022’s Holy Fvck.

During her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Cool for the Summer hitmaker, who uses both female and gender neutral pronouns, confirmed working on her new album.

The 32-year-old singer shared that she’s in a “really good place while she’s still “figuring out” her sound.

Demi told the host, "It's true. I'm working on new music. I'm kind of figuring out my sound right now.

"I don't know when it'll come out but it'll come out when I'm ready."

In response to a question about the inspiration behind their songs, the former Disney star replied, "I tend to write from the place that I am in in the moment. Because it's actually been like... it's been amazing.

"I've been writing nothing but love songs and sexy songs because I'm in this really good place. It feels good to be able to write coming from that place."

In addition, the Camp Rock alum previously shared with People Magazine her appreciation for her 'supportive' partner, Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes, who is also her fiancé, revealing she stays 'centered' with him by her side.