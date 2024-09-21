'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown's second wedding details revealed

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are gearing up for their second wedding ceremony, this time in Italy.

The couple, who secretly tied the knot in May, have arrived in Florence for the upcoming nuptials.

According to a source speaking to The Sun's Bizarre column, "Millie and Jake kicked off their wedding celebration in style."

The couple began their festivities in the UK with a dinner party at Sheesh, attended by Millie's parents, Kelly and Robert.

"Their group was drinking lychee martinis and strawberry daiquiris, but didn’t go too mad as they had to fly to Italy," the source revealed.

Millie and Jake have planned an extravagant ceremony and reception, complete with a performance by a renowned British singer.

"Millie and Jake have booked a huge British singer to perform at the wedding," the insider shared.

"She was one of the biggest names in music this year, so they are delighted she is flying over especially for them."

The couple's first wedding in the US was a low-key affair, but this second celebration promises to be much grander.

"Their first wedding in America in May was a very low-key ceremony, the second wedding is going to be huge," the source explained.

"All of their celebrity friends, including Millie’s Stranger Things co-stars and her British best pal Mark Wright, are flying to Florence to be there."

Millie, 20, and Jake, 22, got engaged in 2023 after two years of dating.