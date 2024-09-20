King Charles laughs off abdication rumours

King Charles III has left fans delighted with his latest outing in Scotland, seemingly sending rumours of abdication to rest with his stunning gesture during meeting with Angela Rayner.

The 75-year-old gave major update on his health as he appeared in good spirits during meeting with deputy Prime Minister Rayner at a special event.

The monarch met with representatives from the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit (SVRU), The King's Foundation and The King's Trust to discuss ways on how to tackle all forms of violent behaviour.

The monarch's outing comes amid speculations that Prince William is quietly preparing to become next King of Britain.

The Prince of Wales is said to be ‘worried’ about his father and wants to take as much pressure off him as he can.



The King's increasingly ailing condition is causing huge alarm inside the royal family, as pressure grows for him to delegate more responsibility to the heir to the throne, an insider told In Touch Weekly.

“William is just as worried about his father and wants to take as much pressure off him as he can,” they added.



However, William and Harry's cancer-stricken dad King Charles latest appearance has cleared the air about his future plans as he seems to be determined to continue his duty.

The King, at the event, heard reflection on how to identify the root causes of violence and how support can be increased for young people to stop them falling into a pattern of crime at Dumfries House in Ayrshire.