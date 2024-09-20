Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti seen leaving separately after Vogue Bash

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti wow in matching black outfits.

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, were spotted leaving a Milan nightclub separately after a night of partying on Thursday.

The Titanic star and his model girlfriend had been enjoying a lively evening at the exclusive Red Room for a Vogue event.

Vittoria turned heads with her stylish outfit, flaunting her long legs in sheer black tights paired with an oversized jacket.

Meanwhile, DiCaprio kept it classic, layering a black shirt over skinny-fit trousers and a white T-shirt.

The Hollywood icon completed his look with a chunky gold chain and his signature black cap, pulled low over his face as he made his discreet exit.

Despite leaving separately, the couple's night out was a glamorous affair in the heart of Milan’s fashion scene.

The couple, who have been frequently spotted together, took time for a romantic dinner on Wednesday at Milan's trendy Vesta Restaurant.

However, in typical low-key fashion, they left separately to avoid the spotlight.

Both DiCaprio and Ceretti opted for matching black outfits for the evening. The Inception star kept it understated, wearing a black cap to shield his face from paparazzi and paired a tailored black blazer with black jeans.

First linked in the summer of 2023, shortly after she turned 25, the couple has been seen together on numerous occasions, fueling rumors of a deepening relationship.

