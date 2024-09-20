Meghan Markle set to make crucial choice as Prince Harry decides UK return

Meghan Markle appears to have been considering two main options as her husband Prince Harry decided to return to his homeland.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex is all set to attend the WellChild Awards on September 30 in London.

To confirm his visit, the former working royal released a statement, saying that he is once again "honoured" to attend the thoughtful event, "celebrating the remarkable courage and achievements of children living with complex medical needs."



However, it has not been confirmed that the Duke's wife will mark her presence at the upcoming event.

Now, speaking of the two choices Meghan could have, a PR expert Renae Smith stated that she might think to come in order to support her partner, but, on the other hand, theAmerican Riviera Orchard founder could be scared of being booed by the Britons.

In conversation with Express.co.uk, she said, "Meghan’s potential return to the UK with Harry could go either way. On one hand, it could provide an opportunity for her to demonstrate solidarity and support for Harry’s charitable efforts, especially at a high-profile event like the WellChild awards."

She mentioned that it would enhance her popularity among the UK's Gen Z, who are increasingly favouring her according to a recent poll.

But, Renae expressed her concerns that Meghan's return "could reignite criticism from those who are less supportive, particularly if the media shifts the focus from the charitable event to her ongoing rift with the Royal Family."

It is pertinent to note that no official comments have been made by the Montecito couple over the matter.