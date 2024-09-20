Julia Roberts joins fellow stars in celebrity 'political' endorsement

Julia Roberts jumps on the bandwagon in political endorsement

Julia Roberts is jumping on the bandwagon as she endorses Kamala Harris for the U.S. Vice President’s presidential campaign.



Julia Roberts, a Hollywood icon, supported Harris by participating in Oprah Winfrey's Unite For America livestream, stating her children also plan to vote for the potential candidate.

Heaping on praises for the running vice president, she said, “I am a mother of two kids this is their first chance to vote in an election and I couldn’t be more excited for them to have the legacy to say that their first vote they ever cast for president was for you.

"I have just chills saying that out loud.”

In addition, the Pretty Woman actress also emphasized the importance of casting votes in the right direction, adding, “I wish we were all going together in fact you know they are in college so um we will be separated um on the great day but uh but in spirit united always for what we believe.”

This comes after several A-list celebrities, including Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, and Jennifer Aniston among others, backed Kamala Harris in the political campaign.